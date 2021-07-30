Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NBN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342. The stock has a market cap of $267.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.