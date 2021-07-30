Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.66.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

