Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Up 71.3% in July

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NESRF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 2,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.03.

NESRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

