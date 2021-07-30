Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 220,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $107.00 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $107.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

