Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

