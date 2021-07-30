Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

