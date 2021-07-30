Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
