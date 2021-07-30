Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $40.66 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

