Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

