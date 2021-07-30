NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.76. 112,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

