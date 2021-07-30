NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. 138,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

