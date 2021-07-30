Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novartis reported mixed results for the second quarter as the business gradually recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Momentum in key brands including psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta, which continues to accelerate boosted performance after a couple of weak quarters. Contributions from Kisqali and Lucentis were also positive. New launches like Piqray and Mayzent should boost sales and offset the negative impact of the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The struggling Sandoz business also posted growth as the business is starting to stabilize. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the oncology and generics businesses are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generic competition for key drugs also remains a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

