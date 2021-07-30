Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.18

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.18 and last traded at $91.12, with a volume of 10736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
The stock has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
