Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.18

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.18 and last traded at $91.12, with a volume of 10736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.