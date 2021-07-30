Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$75.20 and last traded at C$74.64. 352,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,357,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.02%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

