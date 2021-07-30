NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUVA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,396. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.