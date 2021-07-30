Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,258 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Helios Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

