Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Mimecast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 156,369 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mimecast by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

