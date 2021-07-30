Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NewMarket worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $316.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.15.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

