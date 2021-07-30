Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,697 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.58% of Carriage Services worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

