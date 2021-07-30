Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,803 shares of the software’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

ALTR opened at $69.16 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $373,562.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,160 shares of company stock valued at $34,250,587 over the last three months. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

