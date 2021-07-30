Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 10,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

