Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund stock remained flat at $$11.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
