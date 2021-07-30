Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMP. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.75. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

