Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells $68,100.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62.

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.

OCGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 7,013,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,544,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

