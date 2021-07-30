Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

NASDAQ OCUP opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. Analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.