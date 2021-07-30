Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.93 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

