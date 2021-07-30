OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.