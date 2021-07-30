Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OIBRQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 2,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,733. OI has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

