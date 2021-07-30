Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $259.27

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.27, but opened at $252.87. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $254.87, with a volume of 3,454 shares changing hands.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.