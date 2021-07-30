Omnicell’s (OMCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $151.49 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $141.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

