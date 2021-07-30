OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,310 shares.The stock last traded at $59.94 and had previously closed at $61.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

