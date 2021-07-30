OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
OTMP opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Monday. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
