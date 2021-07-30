OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

OTMP opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Monday. OnTheMarket has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.