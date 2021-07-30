Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,111 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after buying an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $58,118,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,906,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $46,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 208.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 875,671 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.06 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

