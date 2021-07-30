Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 544 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,004,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

