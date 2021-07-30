Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.