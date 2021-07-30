Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.