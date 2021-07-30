Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,962 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

