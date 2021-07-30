Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Monro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

