Oppenheimer Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.