Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

MSCI stock opened at $594.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $597.53.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $7,304,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

