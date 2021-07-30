Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Orchid Island Capital worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,809,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 263.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.