O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.88 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.33.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $596.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

