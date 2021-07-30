O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $601.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.