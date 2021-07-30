O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.27.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.69. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

