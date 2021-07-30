Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 469,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,482. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

