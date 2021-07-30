Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.