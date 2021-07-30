Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.
Shares of OVV opened at C$32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.