Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

Shares of OVV opened at C$32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

