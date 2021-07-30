Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Posts Earnings Results

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. 3,525,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.