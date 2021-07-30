Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 622,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.39. Owens Corning has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

