Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 995,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,053. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

