Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

PPBI opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

